One Team Leads the Kalshi Market to Draft Jordyn Tyson But Three Teams Are Still in Play

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh, and no receiver prospect has generated more debate than Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. The talent evaluation is largely settled. When healthy, Tyson is the best receiver in this class, with a blend of size, athleticism, skill, and big-play potential that few can match. The conversation that remains is a medical one. He carries a torn ACL/MCL/PCL from 2022, a broken collarbone from 2024, and hamstring trouble from 2025, and he didn't work out at the Combine or Arizona State's Pro Day because of it.

That uncertainty has made the Kalshi landing spot market one of the more active Drafted By contracts on the board, with $72,000 in trading volume. Three teams dominate the conversation, and the gap between them tells you everything about where the real drama is tonight.

Team to Draft Jordyn Tyson | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

New York Giants | 45% Chance

The Giants are the clear market leader, and the reporting backs it up. GM Joe Schoen attended Tyson's private workout last Friday, and ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Tyson showed the twitch, explosiveness, and leaping ability scouts had seen on his college film. New York holds picks at No. 5 and No. 10, giving them two windows to land him. Multiple executives around the league believe the smoke is real, and not just at No. 10 but potentially at No. 5 as well.

The ceiling here is obvious. If Tyson stays healthy, analysts have noted the Giants would have a dynamic pairing on the perimeter with him alongside Malik Nabers, giving New York co-WR1 options. The market is pricing that upside at 45% on the Yes side. The floor, of course, is that Schoen walks away from the medical reports unconvinced.

New Orleans Saints | 30% Chance

The Saints sit at 30% and represent the most credible challenger on the board. New Orleans holds the eighth pick and has been identified as a real threat to land Tyson if he slides past the top five. At least one recent mock draft has him landing in New Orleans, framed as a receiver-needy situation with the pieces to support a high-upside wideout. Chris Olave gives them a foundation, but the Saints have needed a true No. 1 for some time.

The 30% reflects a team with genuine interest and a realistic draft position, but one that needs things to go a specific way at the top of the board before they get their opportunity.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New York Jets | 17% Chance

The Jets are the most interesting entry. At 17% with a momentum surge of plus-6 in recent trading, their number has been climbing heading into draft night. New York has been identified as a potential trade-up scenario, which means traders are pricing in the possibility the Jets don't wait for Tyson to fall to them at 16. The Jets also hold the 2nd overall pick, but aren't expected to use that on Tyson. A receiver of Tyson's caliber would immediately change the outlook for an offense that has been searching for a legitimate No. 1 option. The trade-up path is speculative, but it's exactly the kind of aggressive move that tends to move markets in the final hours before a draft.

The Market Angle

The number that matters most here isn't 45%. It's 55%. That's what the market assigns to any outcome other than the Giants, which means traders are far from settled on New York closing this out. Tyson's projection depends entirely on how teams have evaluated his medical reports, and that process has played out privately. The public reporting points to the Giants. The market is acknowledging that private evaluations don't always match public narratives.

The Jets' momentum is worth monitoring as first-round picks go in tonight. Markets have a way of moving ahead of news, and a plus-6 climb for a team in a trade-up scenario often means something is in motion. The Giants remain the percentage play, but this contract has not settled, and draft night has a history of making markets look wrong in a hurry.

Tonight, one front office makes a bet on Jordyn Tyson's body holding up. Kalshi traders are saying it's probably the Giants. The remaining 55% of the market isn't so sure.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 23, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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