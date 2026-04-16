Rams Lead Crowded 2027 Super Bowl Field on Kalshi, but Seattle and the AFC Contenders Aren't Far Behind

The Los Angeles Rams sit alone at the top of the 2027 Pro Football Champion market, priced at 11% Yes and up two points in recent trading. Seattle has slipped to 9%. Those two points separating the teams don't seem very big, but it reflects the story about what's happening in the NFC West. The Rams have been making moves to strengthen their roster, while Seattle has been losing some of their key players to free agency. That is why the market no longer sees this as Seattle's trophy to defend.

Los Angeles Rams | 11% Implied Probability

The Rams have been making headlines all offseason, especially with two big moves.

Matthew Stafford, fresh off winning the MVP last season at 38 years old, confirmed that he'll play in the 2026-27 season. That news alone would be enough to strengthen their case. Los Angeles was right there in the NFC Championship Game last January, losing to Seattle in their third matchup of the season. If the Rams were to lose their MVP quarterback their market would look very different than one with him leading them again.

Then came the McDuffie trade. The Rams were able to add a first-team All-Pro corner to a defense that needed help on the back end. This is the kind of move that tells traders a front office believes its window is open right now. The Rams were already going to be a threat to anyone in the league, but now they have strengthened up the few holes in their roster that they had.

The home-field advantage for the Rams matters too. Super Bowl LXI is at SoFi Stadium on February 14, 2027. The Rams play there every week.

What keeps this contract at 11% and not higher? Stafford is turning 39 in February. The NFC is not an easy path by any means, and Los Angeles still has to navigate Seattle, San Francisco, and Green Bay.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks | 9% Implied Probability

The defending Super Bowl champions are often labeled as the favorite right after winning the Super Bowl. However, they almost never stay there.

Seattle beat New England in the Super Bowl after putting on a great defensive performance. That same defense that gave teams issues throughout the regular season and playoffs is mostly still intact. Mike Macdonald has quickly established himself as one of the league's best defensive minds, and the core of his team is young. They still have plenty of young players under contract, and have given early extensions to some of their young stars including Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon.

They have lost some of their pieces since winning the Super Bowl. One problem with winning the championship is that the stock of your players and coaches is never higher. It’s hard to pay every single player when they are at their peak, and decisions have to be made.

Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator who got the most out of Sam Darnold's career year, left to take his first head coaching job with the Raiders. While Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left in free agency and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile Zach Charbonnet is expected to miss significant time after tearing his ACL during the playoffs last year. .

This is still a young team, who now has the experience and knowledge of what it takes to put together a full season of wins. If Darnold can continue some of the best football of his career, and this young roster can stay healthy, the Seahawks will look to repeat their success from last year.

Kansas City Chiefs | 8% Implied Probability

The layout of the AFC has shifted, the Chiefs missed the playoffs entirely last year. Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and his Week 1 status is still up in the air. Kansas City hasn't opened a season at longer than +1000 in traditional markets since 2020, and here they are on Kalshi at 8%, with the contract only up a single point recently.

The floor is still Andy Reid, Mahomes when he returns, and an organizational culture that has produced a decade of January appearances. The ceiling depends on a lot of things going right in an offseason where the roster needs work and the conference has gotten deeper. The Bills look different under Joe Brady. New England just reached a Super Bowl and has Drake Maye entering year three. Baltimore has a new coach and a new edge rusher in Maxx Crosby. The Chargers have cap space and Justin Herbert.

The 8% price isn't disrespect. It's a market accepting that Kansas City's path is narrower than it's been in a long time.

Buffalo Bills | 7% Implied Probability

Buffalo's price reflects that of a team who manages to play good football for almost an entire season, but hasn’t been able to make it happen at the end of the season yet. Sean McDermott got dismissed after the divisional-round loss to Denver, where Josh Allen turned the ball over four times. Their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, got promoted to head coach.

The theory is continuity. Allen keeps the system he's been running. The offense doesn't have to relearn anything. But Brady has never been a head coach, and the Bills still need a legitimate number one receiver and real help in the front seven. Allen is a generational talent who has spent five years running into January buzzsaws. That pattern doesn't break on its own.

7% feels like a fair number for a team that's always good enough to win and has never been able to put it all together to win it all.

What the Market Is Actually Telling Us

The shape of this market matters more than any individual price.

Ten teams sit within six percentage points of each other. The leader is at 11.

There's no consensus top contender. The AFC has depth it hasn't had in years. The NFC has a two-team race at the top with legitimate dark horses behind it. Mahomes's health, the coaching transitions in Buffalo and Baltimore, the question of whether Seattle's defense can drag a middling offense back to the promised land, all of these resolve between now and Week 1.

These prices will move. The draft starts in eight days. Free agency's biggest names are mostly signed, but June cap cuts and training camp injuries always reshape the board. The Rams at 11% today might be the Rams at 14% in September, or the Rams at 8% if Stafford looks his age in August.

For now, the market is pricing a wide-open season, and that's probably the right read.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 16, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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