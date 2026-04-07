Ravens Emerge As Strong Favorite to Land David Njoku as Isaiah Likely Replacement

We’ve hit April, and a few notable names are still sitting on the NFL free agent market—including David Njoku, who remains one of the more intriguing late-cycle additions for teams in need of pass-catching help at the position.

The Cleveland Browns didn’t move on from Njoku due to a decline in ability, but rather because of the emergence of rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who made the veteran expendable. Njoku still brings plenty to the table. As recently as 2023, he posted career-best numbers with 81 receptions, 882 yards, and six touchdowns, and he was trending toward another strong season in 2024 before injuries derailed his year. Even in a limited 2025 campaign, he managed 33 catches for 293 yards and four scores.

David Njoku Next Team Implied Probabilities

Kalshi

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, prediction markets are starting to shape expectations around his next landing spot. The Baltimore Ravens have emerged as the early favorite—especially after Isaiah Likely signed with the New York Giants—with Kalshi pricing Baltimore at a 32% chance to land Njoku and potentially pair him with Mark Andrews. The Denver Broncos (13%) and Carolina Panthers (10%) are also in the mix, though they currently sit a tier behind.

Baltimore Ravens (32%)

The Baltimore Ravens have had a relatively turbulent offseason, particularly on offense, where departures have thinned out key position groups. The losses at tight end stand out most, with Isaiah Likely heading to the New York Giants and Charlie Kolar landing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That leaves Mark Andrews as the lone proven option at the position, creating a clear need for additional depth if Baltimore wants to maintain the offensive versatility it’s leaned on in recent years. Likely’s 2025 production—27 catches for 307 yards—was comparable to Njoku in a limited sample, which makes Njoku a logical fit as a complementary piece behind Andrews, who finished second on the team in targets last season.

There’s always the possibility Baltimore addresses the position in the draft—Kenyon Sadiq could be in play at No. 14—but if they go in a different direction, adding a veteran like Njoku would be a clean, low-risk way to stabilize the room.

Denver Broncos (13%)

The Denver Broncos took a swing at tight end last season with Evan Engram, but the move didn’t deliver the impact they were hoping for, leaving the position as an offseason priority once again. That’s where Njoku comes into play.

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He checks every box Denver has been trying to fill—reliable volume, big-play ability, and red-zone presence. In Sean Payton’s system, Njoku would have a real chance to carve out a significant role, potentially emerging as one of the top targets in the passing game behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle. Given the Broncos’ talent in the wide receiver room, Njoku would see a ton of mismatches at Mile High Stadium. This would be a dream landing spot for Njoku and would elevate Bo Nix to the next level.

Carolina Panthers (10%)

The Carolina Panthers have intriguing pieces at tight end, but adding a proven player like Njoku would raise the ceiling of the entire offense. While Ja'Tavion Sanders brings upside and Tommy Tremble offers depth, neither has matched Njoku’s track record as a consistent producer. For a team building around Bryce Young, upgrading the supporting cast is critical—and Njoku would immediately become one of the more dependable weapons in the passing attack.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

More Prediction Market News On SI