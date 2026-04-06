Stefon Diggs' Next Team Has a Frontrunner: What Kalshi's Market Says Now

Stefon Diggs turns 33 in November. He has played for four franchises. He has been able to produce at least 1,000 receiving yards seven times in his last eight seasons. He bounced back from a torn ACL in Houston, signed with New England, and started all 17 games, helping the Patriots finish 14-3. Then New England cut him anyway. His base salary was rising from $2.9 million to $20.6 million, and his cap hit was climbing to $26.5 million. The Patriots had their out, and they took it.

Now Diggs sits atop the Kalshi market for his next NFL team, with the Baltimore Ravens listed at 59%, the Denver Broncos at 36%, and a combined Patriots-or-retires contract sitting at 31%. While Las Vegas checks in at 23%.

Stefon Diggs Next Teams Chances on Kalshi

Kalshi

The Ravens Case At 59%: One Piece Away?

It is no secret Baltimore has struggled to surround Lamar Jackson with receiver talent. Zay Flowers is a legitimate No. 1. Rashod Bateman has been a little too inconsistent for a contending team. Two key depth pieces, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace, are pending free agents. The need is real. The cap space exists. And there is something about a receiver who helped carry a franchise quarterback in Buffalo landing beside one of the most athletic quarterbacks in football that just makes sense.

At 59%, Kalshi users are not projecting a sure thing. They are looking at the clearest fit on the board. There could be a mutual benefit, but if someone else can offer more money, that could be the bigger factor.

The Broncos Case At 36%: A True Contender

Denver has Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant under contract. Sutton earned his second career Pro Bowl selection, posting 1,000-plus receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Franklin added 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Mims and Bryant each finished under 400 yards. The drop-off is real. Bo Nix is entering his third year and coming back from an ankle surgery this offseason. The Broncos need a proven separator on the outside, and Diggs can still get off the line against man coverage.

The 36% chance reflects both the fit and the fact that he has competition when looking to join a contender.. Diggs is grouped with Deebo Samuel, DeAndre Hopkins, and Keenan Allen as veteran receivers still without a home, and that the market for that group may not resolve until after the draft. Denver, which figures to address receiver needs through the draft as well, may not act until they have a better chance to see all their options.

The Patriots At 31%: Run It Back Again?

The 31% Patriots-or-retires contract is the most interesting option on the board. Diggs posted publicly after the release, writing what seemed to be a genuine thank you to New England for their Super Bowl run last season, and gesturing at a possible return. Re-signing for a reduced role is not impossible. Retirement is unlikely for a player who just put up 1,013 yards at 32. The contract combines two very different outcomes into one price, which makes 31% difficult to read cleanly.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Las Vegas’ Case At 23%: A New Look Raiders

Las Vegas at 23¢ has fewer obvious merits. The Raiders are not a destination for a player chasing a ring. However, they are looking to revamp their entire roster and change things up throughout the organization. With a new offensive minded head coach, the No.1 overall pick which they are expected to use to draft their quarterback of the future in Fernando Mendoza, and young talent scattered throughout the roster, this becomes a more interesting choice than it has been in years past.

The Market Lean

Reports suggest Diggs may not sign with anyone until after the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams that miss on wide receiver targets in April become more aggressive in May. The Ravens chances at 59% reflects both genuine fit and the likelihood that Baltimore, if it does not draft a receiver it loves, moves quickly on an established name. Denver's number may drift upward or collapse depending entirely on what happens in the first two rounds. Expect to see movement with these contracts as the draft gets closer. Diggs will be looking to join a contender at this point in his career, could he be the piece that gets a team over that hump?

The market doesn't have an answer and Diggs doesn't either.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, April 6, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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