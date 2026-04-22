Where Will Maxx Crosby Play in 2026? The Kalshi Markets Seem Like They Might Already Know

The Maxx Crosby saga packed more drama into six weeks than most NFL stories manage in an entire offseason. A blockbuster trade to Baltimore was agreed upon, celebrated, and then collapsed when Crosby failed his physical, with the Ravens citing medical concerns about his knee and reclaiming their two first-round picks. What followed was a remarkable reset. Crosby declared "I'm a Raider. I'm Back" on social media hours after the deal fell apart, and the market has largely taken him at his word.

With almost $2.5 million in total volume, this is one of the more actively traded player destination markets on Kalshi this cycle. The current pricing reflects a situation that has stabilized after months of uncertainty, but with the 2026 NFL Draft arriving April 23, a few outcomes are still worth watching closely.

Maxx Crosby's Next Team | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Stays with Las Vegas or Retires | 73% Chance

The market leader by a wide margin, and the trajectory of this line tells the story as clearly as the number itself. The chart shows the "Stays with Las Vegas" contract surging from roughly 25% all the way to the 75% range at the precise moment the Ravens trade collapsed in March, and it has held in that territory ever since. Las Vegas made clear throughout this process that they never wanted to trade Crosby, but were willing to honor his request. Since rescinding that request, Crosby has returned to a Raiders roster that now includes Kirk Cousins at quarterback and, by most accounts, the best defense he has played alongside in his career. The market is pricing in continuity.

Philadelphia Eagles | 13% Chance

Philadelphia is the most surprising name near the top of this board, and it has been dropping fast, down 14 points from its recent peak. The Eagles connection is not entirely without context. GM Howie Roseman has never been shy about bold moves, and the A.J. Brown situation has created some financial flexibility in Philadelphia. An elite pass rusher alongside Jalen Hurts and an already capable defense would represent a real upgrade. But the market is clearly losing confidence in this outcome, and a 13% "Yes" contract reflects genuine skepticism that the Eagles have both the draft capital and the appetite to pull the trigger before Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys | 8% Chance

Dallas is moving in the opposite direction from Philadelphia, up six points and gaining traction as the draft approaches. There are still reports of trade conversations circulating, and the Cowboys profile as one of the few teams with the capital to match what the Raiders would demand. Dallas restructured deals this offseason to open significant cap space and holds premium picks in this draft. The fit is real. A franchise that already has an elite offense needs a pass rusher to push them into championship contention, and Crosby is exactly that kind of player. At 8%, traders are not expecting this to happen, but they have not written it off either.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears | 6% Chance

Chicago generated considerable buzz earlier in the offseason when traders had the Bears as high as 47%, a number that has since collapsed dramatically. The need has not changed. The Bears ranked bottom-11 in pressure rate last season and produced the ninth fewest sacks, and pairing Crosby with Caleb Williams would represent an organizational statement. The problem is cost. After winning the NFC North and advancing in the playoffs for the first time in years, Chicago is not well positioned to trade premium assets for a player whose knee concerns just tanked a deal with Baltimore. The market has repriced that reality.

Seattle Seahawks | 4% Chance

Seattle sits at the bottom of the meaningful outcomes on this board, with a "Yes" contract trading at just 4%. There is no strong reporting driving this number. It likely reflects a combination of real pass rush need in Seattle and general draft-week noise rather than any concrete interest. At 4%, the market is acknowledging the possibility without taking it seriously.

The Markets Angle

The most informative thing about this market is not any individual team's percentage. It is the chart. The dramatic surge in the "Stays with Las Vegas" line at the precise moment the Ravens trade collapsed shows how quickly Kalshi traders process new information and reprice outcomes in real time. That moment is permanently visible in $2.5 million worth of volume. Even sitting at 73%, the market still distributes 27% of probability across other destinations. That is not a trivial number. Traders are acknowledging that with the draft days away and a $35.8 million cap hit still on the books, the Raiders have ongoing incentive to revisit their options, even if every public signal points toward keeping Crosby in silver and black.

The market watched a done deal fall apart in real time this offseason. Until Crosby is on the field in a Raiders uniform in September, 73% is not the same thing as certain.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 22, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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