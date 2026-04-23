Which Team Will Draft Carnell Tate? Kalshi Markets Make Their Call Before the Picks Are Made Tonight in Pittsburgh

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight in Pittsburgh, and if you believe what Kalshi traders have been saying, the question surrounding Carnell Tate isn't whether he goes in the first round. It's which franchise gets to call him theirs. The Ohio State wideout, who posted 875 yards and nine touchdowns on 17.2 yards per catch in 2025, is widely regarded as the most complete receiver in this class. He's a contested-catch machine, a precise route runner who manipulates leverage at the top of his stems, and a blocker NFL coaches will appreciate from day one. There is no debate about his first-round ceiling. The debate is about destination.

Kalshi's Team to Draft Carnell Tate contract has attracted meaningful volume across several franchises, with the Cleveland Browns holding the biggest share at 33 percent. But Washington's line has been moving, ESPN's Peter Schrager reported this week that the Commanders have effectively made Tate their guy if he's available at seven, and the market has responded. Here's where every meaningful probability stands heading into draft night.

Team to Draft Carnell Tate | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Cleveland Browns | 33% Chance

Cleveland's market has skyrocketed 15 points in recent movement, and now lead the market at 33 percent. They remain a legitimate contender for Tate's landing spot. The Browns pick sixth overall and have been connected to multiple directions, Cleveland becomes a very natural home for him. The Browns have a clear need for a true playmaker at receiver, and Tate's profile as an intermediate-zone craftsman who can win on contested catches is exactly the kind of player that translates to reliability in a cold-weather, run-supportive offense.

The risk for Cleveland bettors is that Tate goes before their pick lands. Their probability reflects real interest paired with real structural uncertainty.

Washington Commanders | 32% Chance

Washington's number tells a more pointed story than New York's. The Commanders pick seventh, have one selection before the 71st pick, and have reportedly zeroed in on Tate as their target. ESPN's Schrager relayed Monday that he'd heard Tate is their guy if he's sitting at seven, and Mel Kiper's final mock draft reached the same conclusion independently. That convergence of insider reporting and analyst consensus is unusual this close to the draft, and the market has moved three points in Washington's direction.

The fit makes sense on multiple levels. Jayden Daniels is entering his third season with the Commanders, and the front office wants to put another weapon opposite Terry McLaurin. Tate is himself an Ohio State product, which means he'd be rejoining a familiar offensive culture alongside McLaurin, another Buckeye. His zero-drop season in 2025 and 86 percent contested catch rate project well into the kind of reliable second option Daniels needs on third downs and in traffic.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a first down during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints | 18% Chance

New Orleans has dropped nine points in recent market movement, the sharpest decline of any team on the board. Following that, they jumped back up 3 points. That movement is worth paying attention to. The Saints hold the ninth overall pick and have a huge need for offensive weapons, but the exodus of probability suggests traders have grown skeptical that New Orleans pulls the trigger on Tate specifically. Whether that's because of a perceived preference for other positions or intel about the Saints' board, the market has spoken. At 18 percent, New Orleans still represents real probability, but the direction of travel is not encouraging for those holding a long position on a Saints outcome.

New York Giants | 13% Chance

The Giants carried the largest market share, before that number dropped off a cliff this morning, and the context around that number matters. New York holds picks five and ten, giving them two swings in the top ten. They went into this offseason with wide receiver being ranked among their most urgent needs, a reality that hasn't changed even after signing Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency. Malik Nabers is recovering from a full meniscus repair on top of his torn ACL, which leaves the receiving corps structurally fragile heading into 2026.

Where things get complicated is the question of which pick they'd use. If Tate is available at five, the Giants might prefer to address guard or defensive tackle at that spot and circle back to a receiver at ten. If a player they covet at five is gone, Tate becomes a very logical answer at the top of the board. That layered optionality is part of what makes New York a market contender.

The Market Angle

The Browns lead at 33 percent, but Washington's reported conviction makes their 32 percent look like a discount, particularly given how little gap separates the two numbers. When insider reporting and market probability align this closely, it typically means one of two things: the reporting is correct and the price will continue moving toward Washington, or the information is already fully baked in and the Browns' are going to get their guy.

Cleveland's skyrocket and New York’s sharp retreat suggest traders are concentrating their probability on the top two franchises as the draft approaches. That's a natural narrowing that tends to happen in the final 48 hours before an event resolves. What makes Tate's market unique is that the Browns and Commanders could theoretically both miss on him if another team trades up or a receiver-needy team ahead of them acts early. Several mock drafts have Tate going as high as fifth or sixth overall, which would entirely reshape the bottom of this board.

The draft is tonight. The market closes when the pick is made.

The most decorated wide receiver pipeline in college football is about to send its next product to the NFL. Tate spent three years at Ohio State watching Egbuka, Smith, and a generation of Buckeyes get called on draft night. Tonight in Pittsburgh, it's finally his turn.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 23, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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