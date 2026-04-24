Who Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year? The Kalshi Market is Still Young After the First Round

The first picks are in, the green rooms are emptying out, and the prediction market has already begun processing what Thursday night meant for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year race. After a Round 1 that delivered edge rushers, safeties, and pass rushers in bunches, Kalshi's DROY contract is pricing a tight race at the top, with real separation beginning to form between the players who landed in premium situations and those who face a longer climb.

Worth noting upfront: the DROY contract on Kalshi is still in its earliest hours, with just $54 traded as of Friday morning. The prices here reflect initial market sentiment, not deep liquidity, and they will move meaningfully as the rest of the draft concludes and the offseason takes shape. Consider this a snapshot of where early traders are leaning, not a settled verdict.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Caleb Downs | 70% Chance

The market has opened with a strong lean toward the Ohio State safety, and the situational argument is hard to dismiss. Downs won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back and was a two-time unanimous All-American, going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 after they traded up from No. 12. Dallas confirmed he will line up at nickel to start, a role that should generate consistent tackles, passes defended, and the kind of volume production that DROY voters tend to notice. The Cowboys allowed the most points in the league last season and finished 30th in yards allowed, meaning Downs walks into immediate heavy usage. At 70% in a $54 market, this is a soft number that reflects early sentiment rather than informed consensus. The historical headwind is real: no safety has won DROY since Mark Carrier in 1990. Early traders appear to believe the situation and the player combine to break a 35-year drought.

Rueben Bain Jr. | 69% Chance

One point behind Downs sits the Miami edge rusher who began the process as a potential top-five pick and slid to 15th amid late-breaking off-field concerns. Tampa Bay was thrilled. General manager Jason Licht said publicly there were very few scenarios where he imagined Bain would still be on the board when the Buccaneers were on the clock. Bain arrives with 20.5 career college sacks, the 2025 Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end, and a motor that scouts described as relentless from snap to whistle. The Bucs had a clear need at edge and Bain projects as a starter from Day 1. Five of the last six DROY winners were edge rushers, which is the single strongest historical argument in his favor. At 69% alongside Downs, the market is essentially saying it cannot separate the two right now, which is an honest reflection of where things stand one day after the draft.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the number 15 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arvell Reese | 69% Chance

The New York Giants edge rusher is also sitting at 69%, which underscores just how open and unsettled this market remains. Reese was part of a busy Giants first round that also added offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, and he gives New York a pass rush presence the roster has been lacking. The situation in New York is notably different from Tampa Bay and Dallas in terms of defensive infrastructure, so the shared probability with Bain is worth revisiting once depth charts take shape in the summer.

David Bailey | 22% Chance

The No. 2 overall pick is the headliner. The Texas Tech edge rusher went to the New York Jets, where he joins Will McDonald IV off the edge and steps into a defense under head coach Aaron Glenn that desperately needs an impact pass rusher. Bailey led the Big 12 with 15 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season, backed by a Combine that saw him post a top-14 all-time 40-yard dash and a top-10 broad jump among defensive ends. The Jets were 30th in yards allowed last season, which creates real usage opportunity but no guarantee of scheme-generated production. He is currently showing only 22% on Kalshi, expect that to change as Days 2 and 3 of the draft fill in the field and traders get a clearer picture of the competition.

The Markets Angle

What the Kalshi DROY market is communicating right now is that it genuinely cannot separate the top contenders, and that is the right call one day after the first round. Three players are clustered within one point of each other, and the overall leader sits at just 70%, leaving substantial probability spread across the rest of the field. The edge rusher vs. safety debate is the central question. Downs has the strongest situational argument given Dallas's defensive struggles and his projected role in the middle of the action every snap. Bain and Reese have the positional argument, given the recent history of the award skewing heavily toward pass rushers. Bailey, currently 22%, could shift the entire picture once he gets on the field and the Jets clarify his deployment. The market is young, the volume is thin, and the prices are going to move. That is not a knock on the contract. It is simply where things stand the morning after the most defensively loaded first round in recent memory.

In a draft class this deep on defense, the market is doing exactly what it should: keeping its options open.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 24, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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