What Is Polymarket? The Decentralized Prediction Platform Re-Entering the U.S.
In January 2022, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined Polymarket $1.4 million and required the platform to cease serving U.S. customers. Polymarket subsequently shifted its focus to international markets, building its presence across Europe, Asia, and crypto-native communities.
In July 2025, the CFTC designated Polymarket US as an approved Designated Contract Market (DCM), allowing the platform to re-enter the U.S. regulatory framework. The company returned with a multibillion-dollar valuation and a significantly expanded global user base.
Here’s how Polymarket differs structurally — and why that distinction matters.
How is Polymarket Different From Kalshi
Unlike centralized platforms that rely on traditional infrastructure and U.S. dollar deposits, Polymarket was built using blockchain technology. Trades execute on networks such as Polygon and Solana, and positions are denominated in USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin. Transaction data is recorded on-chain and can be viewed publicly in real time.
This transparency means that large positions are visible on the blockchain. Market participants can analyze transaction flows and wallet activity using publicly available data. While this transparency is often viewed as a feature of decentralized markets, it also introduces additional complexity and risk, including smart contract risk, custody risk, and cryptocurrency volatility considerations.
Blockchain-based markets operate differently from traditional financial exchanges and may not be suitable for all participants.
Market Credibility and Public Perception
Polymarket’s reputation has been shaped by several high-profile political and geopolitical contracts that attracted significant public attention. During the 2024 U.S. presidential election cycle, prediction markets diverged at times from polling averages, fueling broader debate about the informational value of market pricing.
In early 2026, event contracts related to developments in Venezuela generated widespread discussion. Market pricing reflected rapidly evolving expectations while media outlets were still reporting unconfirmed details. This episode intensified conversations about how quickly prediction markets incorporate information — and whether pricing reflects publicly available data or other forms of insight.
It is important to recognize that event contract prices reflect collective market sentiment at a given moment. They do not guarantee outcomes, and contract pricing can change quickly as new information becomes available.
Regulatory Considerations
Prediction markets are classified as derivatives under U.S. law. As a result, they are regulated under commodities frameworks rather than traditional gaming statutes. This distinction has sparked policy debates, particularly around information asymmetry and market integrity.
Polymarket has faced scrutiny over issues such as wash trading allegations, the approval process for certain contracts, and dispute resolution mechanisms tied to token-holder governance structures. While decentralized governance models are common in crypto markets, they introduce unique considerations around oversight and accountability.
As with all emerging financial technologies, regulatory clarity continues to evolve.
How Much is Polymarket Worth
Recent funding rounds have valued Polymarket in the multibillion-dollar range. Analysts often attribute part of that valuation to its positioning within the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, including the potential for future token-related initiatives.
Crypto-native platforms carry both opportunity and risk. Token issuance, if pursued, would introduce additional market dynamics, including volatility and regulatory considerations. Valuation in this sector can fluctuate significantly depending on regulatory developments, market cycles, and investor sentiment.
Kalshi and Polymarket operate under different structural models — one centralized and federally regulated from inception, the other blockchain-native with a hybrid regulatory history. Both represent distinct approaches within the event contract ecosystem.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.