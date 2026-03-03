Prediction Markets vs. Sports Betting: Similar Mechanics, Different Structures
Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour has argued that event contracts fall within financial market frameworks rather than traditional gaming categories. In contrast, other industry executives have described sports-focused event contracts as functionally similar to sports wagering products.
This distinction is not merely philosophical. It determines regulatory jurisdiction, platform availability, and how courts interpret the legality of sports-related event contracts. Here’s what structurally separates the two models — and where the overlap exists.
Prediction Markets vs. Sportsbooks: Difference That Matters
In traditional sports wagering, participants place bets against a bookmaker. The operator sets the line and incorporates a margin (often referred to as the “vig”) into the odds. That built-in margin is designed to generate revenue for the operator over time.
Event contract platforms operate differently. On federally regulated exchanges such as Kalshi, contracts trade peer-to-peer through an order book. When one participant buys a “Yes” contract, another participant is selling it. The platform typically earns revenue through transaction fees rather than taking directional exposure to outcomes.
This structural difference affects incentives. A sportsbook manages risk relative to its book of wagers. A peer-to-peer exchange facilitates transactions between participants. However, in both structures, participants can experience gains or losses depending on outcomes.
The Difference of Odds vs. Pricing
Sports wagering odds are typically presented in American or decimal formats and include embedded margin.
Event contracts price directly as probability. A contract priced at $0.62 reflects a 62% implied probability based on current market sentiment. Prices fluctuate as new information enters the market.
While event contract pricing may appear more transparent, it is still subject to market inefficiencies, liquidity constraints, and behavioral biases. No pricing format eliminates risk.
Areas of Overlap
Despite structural differences, sports-related event contracts can resemble traditional sports wagering in form and user experience. Many participants engage with sports-based contracts in a manner similar to how they interact with sportsbooks.
At the same time, the legal classification differs. Sports wagering is regulated at the state level, while federally designated event contract exchanges operate under CFTC oversight. Several states have challenged the offering of certain sports-related event contracts, and litigation is ongoing.
Regulatory interpretation — not product design alone — ultimately determines how these platforms operate.
Where Event Contracts Expand Beyond Sports
Unlike sportsbooks, event contract platforms may offer markets tied to economic indicators, political outcomes, and other real-world events that fall within derivatives frameworks. Prediction Markets OnSI will not cover anything beyond sports.
For example, contracts may reference Federal Reserve rate decisions, legislative votes, or macroeconomic data releases. These markets appeal to participants seeking exposure beyond athletic events. However, expanding market categories does not eliminate financial risk. All event contracts remain speculative instruments with uncertain outcomes.
The Bottom Line: Same Risks Still Apply
The debate over whether sports-related event contracts should be categorized alongside traditional sports wagering continues in regulatory and judicial forums.
Structurally, event contract exchanges operate as financial marketplaces under federal oversight. Functionally, certain products — particularly sports-based contracts — may resemble sports wagering experiences to users.
Regardless of classification, participants should approach event contracts with a clear understanding of the risks involved. Prices fluctuate, outcomes are uncertain, and losses are possible.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.