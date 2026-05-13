The Difference Between Kalshi vs Polymarket: What US Traders Actually Need to Know in 2026

Most coverage of Kalshi and Polymarket treats them like direct competitors with similar products. The reality is more complicated. Polymarket runs two separate platforms under the same name. The original offshore, crypto-native exchange that still dominates global volume, and Polymarket US, a separate CFTC-registered product launched in beta in late 2025. Understanding which is which is the starting point for any serious comparison.

Here is how all three stack up on the categories that matter most for U.S. traders.

Kalshi vs. Polymarket | Platform Breakdown

What Each Platform Is | Three Products, Not Two

Kalshi has held full CFTC Designated Contract Market status since 2020, making it the longest-standing federally regulated prediction market in the United States. It runs a centralized order book, accepts U.S. dollars directly, and is available in all 50 states. Contracts are classified as derivatives under federal law, which is why Kalshi operates legally even in states where traditional sports betting remains banned.

Polymarket's global platform is a decentralized exchange built on the Polygon blockchain. It operates outside U.S. jurisdiction, accepts only USDC, and does not allow U.S. residents to participate. This is the version that generates most of the headlines and most of the volume.

Polymarket US is a separate product. In July 2025, Polymarket spent $112 million to acquire QCEX, a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse. The CFTC issued an Amended Order of Designation on November 25, 2025, and the U.S. platform launched in beta the following week with sports markets only. As of May 2026, it remains in beta with a large waitlist and no public timeline for full rollout.

Market Coverage | Depth vs. Access

Kalshi lists over 350,000 active markets spanning sports, politics, economics, and crypto. Sports currently accounts for roughly 90% of its trading volume, a shift that accelerated significantly with the 2025-26 NFL season. The platform also offers spread contracts, player props, totals, and parlay-style combo contracts. Politics and economics markets remain active, though they sit far behind sports in raw volume.

Polymarket's global platform is more distributed. Sports led its recent volume breakdown at around 40%, but politics, miscellaneous events, crypto, and economics all pull meaningful share.

Polymarket US currently offers sports only, and access remains gated behind a waitlist with hundreds of thousands of users still pending.

Volume and Liquidity | One Platform Still Dominates

Kalshi and Polymarket's global platform currently split the overall market roughly 53/47 by weekly volume. Kalshi is running over $2.7 billion in weekly trades. Polymarket's global platform is doing slightly over $2.1 billion. Together, they produced $1.63 billion across Super Bowl 60 markets alone, the largest single event window in prediction market history.

Polymarket US is a distant third at around $5 million in weekly volume with roughly 440 active markets and $650,000 in open interest. The platform is early, and those numbers will grow as the waitlist clears and categories expand. For now, Kalshi holds the clear liquidity edge for anyone trading in the United States.

Currency and Deposits | The Biggest Practical Difference

This is where Kalshi separates itself most clearly for the average U.S. user. Kalshi accepts bank transfers, wire, debit card, Apple Pay, and crypto including BTC, SOL, USDC, and WLD. Any crypto deposited converts to dollars on arrival through partner ZeroHash. Your balance, your positions, and your withdrawals are all in U.S. dollars. Debit card and Apple Pay deposits carry a 2% fee. Bank and wire transfers are free.

Both versions of Polymarket are USDC only. There is no fiat deposit option on either platform. Getting money into a Polymarket account means acquiring USDC through a crypto exchange or on-ramp service first, which adds friction for users who are not already operating in the crypto ecosystem.

On the withdrawal side, Polymarket settles instantly on-chain, but converting those winnings back to dollars requires a separate off-ramp step. Kalshi sends winnings directly to your bank account.

One additional Kalshi advantage: the platform pays 3.75 to 4% APY on your total balance, including funds held in open positions. Neither version of Polymarket offers interest on held balances.

The Market Read

For U.S. traders, Kalshi remains the most accessible and fully operational option. It has the deepest liquidity in domestic sports markets, accepts dollars directly, handles tax reporting through standard 1099 forms, and has been operating under full federal oversight for five years.

Polymarket's global platform is the dominant force in international and political markets, but it is not available to U.S. residents. Polymarket US is a legitimate entrant with real institutional backing and a clear regulatory path, but it is still early.

The prediction market space has never had more regulated options for Americans. Which platform makes sense depends entirely on how you trade and what you are trading on.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of May 13, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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