The NFL Doesn’t Want You Trading This. Polymarket Is Doing It Anyway.
The NFL’s legal tampering period opened Monday. By Wednesday, March 11, the new league year is official and the contracts start flying. For most fans, that means refreshing beat reporters on Twitter. For a growing number of traders, it means watching Polymarket.
That’s right. While Kalshi — the federally regulated prediction market — has largely stayed in its lane with team-level Super Bowl futures, Polymarket has built out over 112 active markets specifically around 2026 NFL free agency. Individual player. Individual destination. Real money. Right now.
The NFL has noticed, and it is not pleased.
The League Is Watching
Late last year, Kalshi made waves by notifying the CFTC of its intent to offer prediction contracts on the college transfer portal. The backlash was swift — the NCAA called it a direct threat to athlete welfare. But buried in the noise was something more significant: the NFL itself expressed concern to Congress about prediction markets expanding into sports personnel decisions.
The argument from the league is straightforward. When real money can be traded on where a specific player will sign, the door opens to abuse of inside information. An agent who knows his client is signing with Dallas tomorrow has a massive financial incentive to be in that market tonight. A team employee who sat in on a negotiation call has the same problem.
It’s a legitimate concern. It’s also, for now, a hypothetical one. And while the NFL lobbies, Polymarket keeps adding markets.
By the numbers: Polymarket currently hosts 112 active NFL free agency markets. Kalshi has zero individual player signing contracts — but does have active Super Bowl 2027 futures with over $4 million in trading volume already.
The Hendrickson Market: A Live Case Study in Market Inefficiency
Trey Hendrickson is the marquee name of this free agent class. Four Pro Bowls. Back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024. A core muscle injury that cost him 10 games in 2025. And a breakdown with the Bengals over guaranteed money that sent him to market at 31 years old.
Here is where it gets interesting from a prediction market standpoint.
When Baltimore agreed to trade for Maxx Crosby last week — the pass rusher Dallas had been pursuing — the Cowboys pivoted hard toward Hendrickson. Polymarket traders moved fast. Hendrickson’s odds of landing in Dallas soared. The Polymarket Sports account posted the surge to X with 110,000 views.
Then Dallas traded for Rashan Gary from Green Bay. Another defensive end. The need at the position was theoretically addressed. And yet — as of Tuesday morning — Kalshi still had the Cowboys and Buccaneers tied as co-favorites to sign Hendrickson at 30% each.
The market hadn’t fully processed the Gary trade. Or traders decided Dallas still wants Hendrickson anyway. Either interpretation is a tradeable edge if you have information the market doesn’t.
Market signal: Kalshi: Cowboys 30%, Buccaneers 30% (as of Tuesday morning). Polymarket had Cowboys surging post-Crosby deal but pre-Gary trade. Watch for repricing when official signings begin Wednesday.
What Else Polymarket Is Pricing Right Now
Kyler Murray: Vikings at 79%. The Cardinals are releasing him when the new league year opens Wednesday. Minnesota is the near-consensus landing spot across both the markets and the press box — a rare moment of agreement.
Breece Hall: Polymarket has Hall being traded at 51%. He’s on the franchise tag from the Jets at $14.3 million. The market is essentially saying there’s a coin-flip chance he’s not a Jet by summer.
Tyreek Hill: The Dolphins cut him. What’s notable is that Polymarket currently shows multiple teams — Ravens, Vikings, Giants, Bears, Rams — each above 99% to NOT sign Hill. That’s the market saying the field is wide open and no clear favorite has emerged. That kind of diffuse pricing is exactly where inefficiency lives.
Maxx Crosby: Already resolved. Ravens at 98% before the deal became official — a clean example of the market front-running reported news.
Why This Matters Beyond the Trade
Even if you never touch a prediction market contract, these odds are useful. They aggregate information from people with financial skin in the game — which tends to produce faster, more accurate signals than beat reporter speculation.
When Polymarket prices a player at 79% to land somewhere, that’s not a poll. It’s collective conviction backed by money. And historically, prediction markets outperform traditional forecasting methods on binary outcomes by a meaningful margin.
For DFS and fantasy purposes, the market odds are a second data source. If the consensus landing spot shifts overnight — say, a receiver suddenly spikes to 60% for a run-heavy team — that’s a signal worth incorporating before the season-long draft community catches up.
The NFL wants to stop this. For now, it can’t. And every free agent signing that resolves a prediction market at the correct odds makes the case that this is where the smart money already lives.
What to Watch Wednesday
The league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 11. Here are the markets worth monitoring for both trading and fantasy signal:
Hendrickson destination: Will the Gary trade reprice this market, or does Dallas still move for him? The Cowboys and Bucs at 30/30 is a soft market waiting for a catalyst.
Aaron Rodgers: 42 years old, one year left on his competitive clock. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, his former Packers coach. The market knows something — track where the money moves.
Super Bowl 2027 on Kalshi: Watch how team odds shift in real time with each major signing. Seven teams are currently priced at exactly 6% — that logjam breaks fast once the contracts start flying Wednesday afternoon.
Accuracy note: Market odds referenced in this article reflect data as of Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current odds directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.