Edmonton Elks Select Former Alabama Defensive Lineman in CFL Supplemental Draft
The Edmonton Elks selected defensive tackle Antonio Alfano in the Supplemental Draft of 2024 earlier this week. The club has also signed Alfano to a contract.
By selecting Alfano, the Elks forfeit their eighth round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft.
The native of Livingston, N.J., played the 2023 season at Lackawanna College, where he recorded 14 total tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one forced fumble in five games for the Falcons. Prior to joining Lackawanna, Alfano had stops at the University of Alabama (2019), University of Colorado (2020), and Independence Community College (2021).
Alfano was a five-star recruit and the fifth-ranked overall player in the class of 2019.
The Elks also released American defensive lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma. He signed with the Elks on May 16. The native of Baltimore played the 2023 season at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Edmonton came into the offseason with a lot of question marks. The Elks have not made the playoffs since 2019 and the Chris Jones era has not seen much success in the last two seasons.
There were some positive signs to finish off last year, as the Elks went 4-5 over their last nine games. Quarterback Tre Ford showed promise passing for 2,069 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, but Jones brought in veteran CFL quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be the presumed starter this season.
The Elks open their preseason schedule Saturday at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
