Montreal Alouettes 2024 Training Camp: Storylines to Watch
After being predicted to be the worst team in the CFL, the Montreal Alouettes proved their skeptics wrong by winning the Grey Cup. A team that was once in the shadows of the league now has the biggest target on its back.
During the offseason, the Als focused on keeping the band together, bringing back as many people from last year’s team as possible. Outside of losing starting running back William Stanback and wide receiver Austin Mack, most of the team returned for the 2024 campaign.
Here are the biggest storylines going into the Montreal Alouettes’ training camp in 2024.
Top Montreal Alouettes Training Camp Storylines
1. Who is Taking Top Bill at Running Back?
Stanback is gone as he takes his talents to British Columbia to play for the Lions. The former 1,000-yard rusher leaves a void open on the depth chart.
Walter Fletcher was third on the team in rushing last season with quarterback Cody Fajardo second. Jeshrun Antwi was right behind Fletcher in rushing yards, leaving the two as leading candidates. Other backs to watch out for during training camp are Stevie Scott III and draft pick Michael Herzog. Eight running backs will be fighting for roster spots.
2. Next in Line to Replace Austin Mack
The Alouettes knocked it out of the park with rookie wide receiver Austin Mack leading the team with 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four scores. Now that Mack is in the NFL, this leaves a gap at the number one receiver on the team.
Tyler Snead, Grey Cup hero Tyson Philpot and Kaion Julien-Grant are the top remaining receivers on the team, with Snead as an early candidate to lead the receiving core. Another name to watch out for in camp is Reggie White Jr., who had over 700 receiving yards two seasons ago before a knee injury knocked him out all of last season.
3. Backup Plan for Shawn Lemon Potential Absence
This is a tricky situation as fans have seen defensive end Shawn Lemon at training camp, but with his indefinite suspension he can’t play. Lemon and the CFLPA are currently fighting that decision, which makes things even more confusing.
Montreal must act as if he won’t play, so who will step up in his place? Mustafa Johnson emerged last season, tying for second on the team with seven sacks and appearing in every game. Another player to watch out for is long-time former Calgary Stampeder Derek Wiggan, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with four sacks. One of the younger players will have to step up for Montreal to help the pass rush on the defensive line.
