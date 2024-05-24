The Markcast Podcast: UFL Playoffs Preview, CFL 2024 Season Primer
UFL Playoffs Preview, CFL 2024 Season Primer! It is almost the UFL 2024 playoffs and we are bringing in all-around football guru Emory Hunt to share his thoughts on the UFL season and to preview the postseason matchups! The CFL season is almost here, so we welcome Ted Wyman to preview the Winnipeg Blue Bombers season following their first pre-season game, and Dave Campbell returns to the show to chat about the Edmonton Elks.
0:00 Show Intro
3:19 Emory Hunt Previews UFL Playoffs
33:49 Ted Wyman Previews CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers
51:40 Dave Campbell Previews CFL Edmonton Elks
1:15:18 3500 Subscriber Giveaway Details, Show Outro
