Toronto Argonauts Trim Training Camp Roster To 75
The Toronto Argonauts have reduced their roster to 75 players, excluding non-counters (national rookies/camp invites).
To get there, the Argonauts announced the following transactions Wednesday:
Released:
- Tyler WILLIAMS (DL) Wake Forest
- Zach PETERSON (WR) Michigan
- Josh HAGERTY (DB) Saskatchewan
- Latavious BRINI (DB) Georgia
- Daniel VALENTE (DB) Western
- Rajae JOHNSON (WR) Troy
- Jordan JONES (DB) Rhode Island
Moved to One Game Injured:
- Jamie HARRY (DB) Ottawa
Moved to Suspended:
Initially, Toronto listed quarterback Chad Kelly as being on their suspended list. But he's away from the team for the foreseeable future. It was a procedural error. There's still no word from Kelly's camp on whether he will appeal his nine-game regular season suspension. However, with each passing day, that possibility seems less likely. Regardless of Kelly's current designation, he is not with the team in training camp at the University of Guelph.
Of the players released by the Argos, many of whom were offseason add-ons to the back end of the roster, the most notable name is that of Canadian defensive back Josh Hagerty. The former sixth-round selection out of Saskatchewan in 2021 has been a valuable contributor on special teams and defense for the last three seasons. The writing was on the wall for Hagerty, with Toronto having six other national defensive backs.
In case you missed it, to get down to 85 players before camp commenced, the Argonauts released linebacker Emmanuel Falola and defensive lineman Nelson Jordan. Wide receivers Jeff Badet and Aaron Parker, and linebacker Malik Clements were placed on the retired list. Edge rusher John Daka landed on the team's suspended list.
The Argos kick off their preseason slate at the Montreal Alouettes on May 25. Six days later, Toronto will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Alumni Stadium for the last exhibition game before rosters are finalized for the 2024 CFL season. The Argonauts will open their season at home on June 9 against the B.C. Lions.
The team is prepping for its traditional Double Blue scrimmage in training camp which will take place on Monday. It's one of the key first steps for fringe players who are looking to make the team.
