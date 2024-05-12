Toronto Argonauts Training Camp Commences Without Chad Kelly
The Toronto Argonauts have reported to training camp at the University of Guelph in preparation for the 2024 CFL season.
Before the start of camp on Sunday the Boatmen reduced their roster to 85 players plus non-counters (national draft picks/camp invites).
The Argonauts have released linebacker Emmanuel Falola and defensive lineman Nelson Jordan. Wide receivers Jeff Badet, Aaron Parker and linebacker Malik Clements have been placed on the retired list. Edge rusher John Daka, a recent signee, is on the team's suspended list.
The following key cut-down date is this Tuesday when CFL teams must trim their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters.
Considering the roster turnover this offseason from last year's historic record-tying 16-win team and all the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position due to Chad Kelly's suspension by the CFL, training camp and the preseason have more significance than in years past for the Double Blue.
CFL coach of the year Ryan Dinwiddie and his staff have their work cut out for them. Distractions have been plenty thus far. One that won't exist now is Kelly's continued presence at camp. The 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Player showed up for the start of rookie camp, which caused some heated debate and anger in some parts due to his recent suspension. Toronto has announced that Kelly will not participate in team activities. He is suspended for two preseason tilts and nine regular season games at the minimum.
The Argos kick off their preseason slate at the Montreal Alouettes on May 25. Six days later, Toronto will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Alumni Stadium for the last exhibition game before rosters are finalized for the 2024 CFL season. The Argonauts will open their season at home on June 9 against the B.C. Lions.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.