Pokémon Card Sets Record with Thunderous Sale

The Pokémon collector community is buzzing over the most recent sale of an extraordinarily rare Raichu card. On Friday, September 19, a 1999 Raichu Holo Prerelease Pokémon card with a PSA 6 grade sold at Heritage Auctions for a record-breaking $550,000, the most for an English Pokémon card and exceeding the next highest Raichu sale by over 10x. The previous record holding Raichu was a 2008 Japanese Promo Holo with a PSA 10 grade which sold for $44.9K back in 2022, according to Card Ladder.

Why? For starters, this card has a wild back story. On top of that, there are ZERO other copies in PSA’s database as well as NO sales history, which means this Raichu stands alone as a truly unique Pokémon grail.

The Prerelease Raichu Rumor Mill

Pokélore holds that the Prerelease Raichu card was a print-run error. To draw serious fans to prerelease events, Wizards of the Coast had designed a prerelease Clefable card available for event attendees only and not available in retail packs.

However, due to a mix up, a batch of Raichu cards was also printed with the prerelease stamp. Once the error was discovered all but a few were destroyed. The surviving cards were rumored to have been either given out to Wizards of the Coast employees or pocketed.

For years this card was thought to exist but no one had ever seen one, until a few Pokémon message boards lit up in 2006 claiming a former Wizards of the Coast employee found one that might be authentic! Still, without any verified sales, Prerelease Raichu was still more fiction than fact.

That changed in 2009 when the Pokémon forum PokeGym dropped a story on March 31st about a private sale of one of these mythic Prerelease Raichu cards. However, due to the timing of the post, many speculated it was an April Fools prank and the sale was never confirmed.

Collectibles on Fire in 2025

Collectibles are exploding in 2025, with sports cards grabbing headlines left and right. A few days ago a Lebron James Gold Prizm sold for $793K, and in August we saw the monster sale of the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Dual Autograph (1/1), which set the record for highest selling sports card of all time when it sold for $12.9M.

But Pokémon card sales have been in a league of their own. According to Card Ladder, Pokémon cards are up 80% year over year, handily beating out popular sports cards like football (25%), basketball (21%), and baseball (15%).

Shocking Pokémon Sales

Despite the huge sale, this prerelease Raichu is not highest selling Pokémon card ever, in fact it’s not even close. The record for highest selling Pokémon card belongs to a 1998 Japanese Promo Pikachu Holo Illustrator (CoroCoro Comics) card with a PSA 10 Gem Mint grade, which sold back in 2022 for $5.275M in a private sale. The buyer? None other than the professional wrestler, YouTuber, and influencer Logan Paul.

If you think Paul’s purchase was just a stunt, think again. A copy of that exact same card with a PSA 9 grade just sold on September 12, 2025 for $4M, giving a whole new meaning to the words, “Pikachu, I choose you!”

Raichu’s Record Sparks a New Era in Pokémon Collecting

This record-shattering Prerelease Raichu is proof that in our digitally obsessed world, nothing beats hunting for something real, rare, and extraordinary. Sales like these keep the Pokémon crowd electrified and poised for whatever comes next.

