PSA Issues Update: Full List of 6,000+ Cards Stolen

It has been a rough week for PSA after a shipment of cards heading back to collectors was robbed from a FedEx truck after the driver mysteriously disappeard for the length of the robbery.

However, in an effort for full transparency, PSA and Collectors' released a lengthy statement on Friday night with an update list of the 6,451 items stolen in the heist. The goal is still to return the items to collectors, but they will be compensated fully in the meantime.

The Investigation

Per PSA, the full extent of the investigation is as follows:

Both the Santa Ana Police Department and the FBI are investigating the theft. We are working closely with law enforcement and fully supporting their efforts. We have provided investigators with video footage, shipment manifests, and item-level records, briefed them in person at our facility, and remain in daily contact.

We are committed to keeping impacted customers and the broader community informed to the fullest extent possible, while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

If you believe you have information that could aid the investigation, please contact the FBI (instructions below).

The Items Taken

Breakdown of the PSA stolen items list pic.twitter.com/LnbzG3Zlt1 — NEO Cards & Comics (@NEOCards_Comics) October 23, 2026

There has been considerable speculation about what the stolen shipments contained. We want to provide clarity, eliminate misinformation, and enlist the broader collecting community in helping identify and recover these items.

To support these efforts, we are publishing the complete list of all 6,451 stolen items, including PSA certification numbers and serial numbers for serialized cards.

We have deactivated the certification numbers associated with every stolen graded item and shared the complete list with marketplace sellers, auction houses, and digital commerce platforms, which are actively monitoring for these items.

Compensation While the Search Continues

Obviously, the biggest question collectors will have about this is their compensation and how things will be resolved. PSA released a lengthy statement about it:

We will not ask impacted customers to wait for the investigation to conclude before receiving compensation.

We have begun contacting affected customers and have refunded all grading fees associated with impacted orders. These grading fee refunds are separate from and do not reduce compensation for the stolen items.

If your order shipped on PSA’s return label, our insurance applies. You can start the compensation process now, and payments are already going out.

If your order shipped on your own return label, we will work directly with you on your order. A dedicated PSA team is working with each affected customer.

If your order was submitted through a dealer, please contact them directly regarding your order.

In accordance with our terms and conditions and insurance requirements, PSA will compensate customers who utilized return shipping and insurance based on the fair market value of each item, up to its declared Maximum Insured Value (MIV). To determine fair market value, our team uses a variety of tools and analyzes multiple sources of public information, including comparable sales, realized auction prices, grades, population reports, and other relevant market data. We share these valuations and supporting information directly with customers to work toward a fair resolution. For rare items with few recent sales, we evaluate a broader range of historical comps and market trends.

Importantly, accepting compensation does not end our recovery efforts. We remain committed to locating and recovering all items, regardless of whether its owner has already been compensated. If your items are recovered at any point in the future, you will be given the choice of keeping your compensation or receiving your item back.