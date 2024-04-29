Alabama Baseball's Justin Lebron Earns Second SEC Weekly Honor
After taking down Samford 14-5 to open up this past week, the Alabama baseball team's 2-of-3 wins against Ole Miss rose its record to 28-16.
Many members of the Crimson Tide stood out with their individual performances over the last four games, but freshman shortstop Justin Lebron's efforts were also exceptional among the conference as he was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
Lebron's jaw-dropping resume from this past week made this an easy decision for the committee.
- Led the Crimson Tide in nearly every offensive category including hits (10), home runs (3), total bases (21) and runs (9)
- Tied for the team lead in RBI (9) while ranking second in average (.526) and slugging (1.105)
- Five of his 10 total hits went for extra bases, adding two doubles to his weekly totals
- Posted three straight three-hit performances to open the week while notching one hit in the finale in Oxford
- Contributed at least one run scored in all four games with three apiece in the first two games of the week
- Recorded at least two RBI in three of the four games, highlighted by a four-RBI showing against Samford
- Homered in back-to-back games in the final two contests with the Rebels and three of the four contests on the week
- The freshman led the conference in hits, runs scored and total bases over the past week
Lebron has had a very solid start to his Alabama baseball career as this is the second time he's been honored by the conference. During the opening weekend, Lebron was named the SEC's top freshman after dominating on both sides of the ball against Manhattan College.
SEC Baseball Week 11 Awards
Player of the Week: Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron
Pitcher of the Week: Vanderbilt’s Bryce Cunningham
Freshman of the Week: Texas A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell