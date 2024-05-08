Crimson Tide Product Terrion Arnold Reveals Wild Draft Day Story Involving Georgia Standout
Former Alabama standout cornerback Terrion Arnold was selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago, but on Tuesday, he revealed that may have not become a reality.
Arnold was a highly-touted draft prospect who was widely expected to be picked by a team within the first 12-20 picks or so. That was almost the case, as Arnold explained that the Las Vegas Raiders were literally 50-50 on taking him with the 13th overall pick.
“The Raiders coach, they called me after the draft, and they were like ‘We actually had a coin toss between you and (Georgia tight end) Brock Bowers and it landed on him,'” Arnold said during the May 7 episode of “The Next Round.”
Arnold said the Raiders tried to make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few picks later to get him as well, but that obviously didn't work out. Additionally, Jacksonville reportedly also had interest in Arnold, but they traded back for LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide product couldn't be happier that he landed in Detroit, as he reunites with many of his former Alabama teammates.
"It was just one of those things where you go where you're wanted. That fit (in Detroit), the way the fans are, the schemes they run, just being around guys like Jamo (Williams), Jahmyr (Gibbs) and especially Brian (Branch), it was a dream come true for me."
The Lions definitely wanted Arnold as they traded up to select him 24th overall. He got to celebrate with thousands of Lions fans watching in the crowd.