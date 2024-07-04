33 Alabama Rowers Earn Academic All-Conference: Roll Call, July 4, 2024
Alabama rowing placed 33 student-athletes on the academic All-Big 12 honor roll, per release on Wednesday.
The Crimson Tide's mark of 33 was the most in the conference, with 28 first teamers followed by five second teamers on the list. Alabama has eight first team honorees post a 4.0 GPA, the most of any school.
Though Alabama is traditionally an SEC team, it competes in the Big 12 for rowing because of the lack of other rowing programs in the SEC.
Did you notice?
- Incoming freshman for Alabama soccer, Maddie Padelski, will make an appearance at the US Youth National Team trials for the 7th time in her career.
- Alabama track and field officially signed in-state sprinter Denver Cash from Hoover High School.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 58 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 4, 1950: Five former Alabama players had been named as head coaches on the high school level. Doug Lockridge took over at Valley High; Bill Caden-head assumed the duties at Coffee High in Florence; Bill Abston was the new coach at Thomaston; Bob Cochran the new football, basketball, and baseball head coach at Sandersville, Ga., and Norwood Hodges was the new football and baseball coach at Albert G. Parrish in Selma.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Sacrifice. Work. Self-discipline. I teach these things, and my boys don't forget them when they leave."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
