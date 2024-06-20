Alabama Basketball Set to Host Top-10 Recruit On Official Visit: Roll Call, June 20, 2024
After finalizing its 2024-25 roster last month, Nate Oats and his staff have jumped straight into recruiting for the 2025 cycle, locking down an important visitor for this week.
According to a report from On3's Joe Tipton, Jasper Johnson will visit Alabama starting this weekend.
Johnson is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard that ranks as a 5-star and the No. 10 player in the class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He plays high school basketball at Link Academy, where Alabama freshman Labaron Philon played this past season.
Johnson also scheduled a visit to Illinois for next week, and visited North Carolina, Kentucky, Auburn and others last season.
- Alabama swimmer Tommy Hagar finished fourth in Wednesday's 200m backstroke at the Olympic Trials with a time of 1:57.80, qualifying him for the semifinal round of trials.
- Alton Davis, a pitcher for Alabama baseball who entered the transfer portal, announced his commitment to SEC foe Georgia.
- Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton was among the Alabama alums present at the celebrity softball game at Rickwood Field, part of the week's celebration leading up to the MLB game at the historic Birmingham ballpark.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 20, 1966: College football fans in general and Alabama fans in particular were stunned by the news from Los Angeles that Crimson Tide head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had an apparent heart attack while making a speech at Pepperdine College. Before collapsing at the speaker's podium, Bryant clutched his chest and said, "Something is wrong with me. Is there a doctor in the house?"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I thought I was dying. When I woke up on the floor, I was glad … because I remember having thought I was dying.”— Bear Bryant the next day to the Tuscaloosa News after sports editor Charles Land flew out to Los Angeles.
