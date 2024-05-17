Bama Central

Alabama Football's Top 10 on The Joe Gaither Show

Who are the 10 best football players on the Crimson Tide's 2024 roster on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 222: May 17, 2024.

Let's get ready for the weekend with a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show". We talk video game football and the real thing as we're counting down the days until the season starts.

The show opens by examining and giving thoughts on the new trailer released today to promote EA Sports College Football 25. Alabama was featured in it twice but there was no actual gameplay on display. Is that concerning with the game being released next month?

We move onto real football and talk about the top 10 football players on Alabama's current roster. While some of our selections are obvious, like Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe, some may not be so cut and dry.

Our top ten has two offensive linemen, two linebackers and two players that fulfill very specific functions on this football team. Let us know who should be higher and who should be lower. Which Alabama player do you think should have made the list?

