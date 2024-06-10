Alabama Football's Two Newest Commits on The Joe Gaither Show
The Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" focuses on Alabama recruiting as the Crimson Tide received two more commitments in the Class of 2025 over the weekend. We discuss what Alabama is getting in Chuck McDonald and in Michael Carroll and then discuss the job Kalen DeBoer has done on the recruiting trail since taking over and lastly what Dan Hurley's return to UConn means for college basketball.
The conversation starts with McDonald as we take a look at his Mater Dei highlight film and discuss what the Crimson Tide is getting in the talented cornerback. Could the Crimson Tide start a pair of Monarchs at cornerback in the near future?
The program moves onto Carroll as he's the first offensive lineman to commit to the Class of 2025. What kind of lineman is Alabama getting and how does his versatility help him? Carroll is strong and physical at the point of attack but he still has areas he can improve as he's just a rising senior in high school.
The conversation shifts to two other cornerbacks on Alabama's radar as we discuss Na'eem Offord and Dijon Lee. Could DeBoer and his staff get Offord to flip from Ohio State and does it really matter if they're able to land Lee instead?
The show ends with the biggest news of the day as Dan Hurley decided to stay with the UConn Huskies. What does his return mean for college basketball and how does his presence help the sport as a whole?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.