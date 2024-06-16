Alabama Infielder Mason Swinney Enters Transfer Portal: Roll Call, June 16, 2024
Alabama sophomore infielder Mason Swinney entered the transfer portal on Saturday. Swinney played in 29 games this past season with 15 starts.
Offensively he batted .232 with three doubles, six RBI and 12 runs scored, drawing 16 walks and taking two hit-by-pitches. He managed to reach base 13 games in a row from Feb. 17-March 19.
As a freshman he played in 12 games, batting .333 with a double, three runs and a walk.
Swinney joins catcher Sammy Leis, right handed pitchers Jackson Baker and Alton Davis, outfielders Evan Haeger, Camden Hayslip, Luke Williams and Parker Picot and infielder Joey Rubin in the portal.
Did you notice?
- Alabama's Louis Martinez won the Puerto Rico national title in the pole vault by clearing 16' 6.75" in Mayaguez.
- Alabama softball transfer Alexis Pupillo was ranked the No. 20 outfielder and the No. 83 overall transfer player on Saturday by Softball America.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
76 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.
June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was in the right place at the right time.” — Mel Allen, who not only graduated from the University of Alabama, but from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1937.
