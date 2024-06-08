Alabama's Doris Lemngole Breaks NCAA Record, Wins 3000-meter Steeplechase National Championship
Alabama track and field athlete Doris Lemngole made history with her performance at NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday, winning the national championship in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase in record time.
The freshman posted a time of 9:15:24, setting a school record as well as the NCAA collegiate record for the event. She set the NCAA record by nearly four seconds, beating the previous mark of 9:16.00 held by BYU's Courtney Wayment set back in 2022.
"I didn't expect it. My goal was to run under 9:20 and I'm so happy to break the collegiate record," Lemngole told FloTrack after her win.
The NCAA Championships wrap up on Saturday afternoon-concluding the 4-day event. The Alabama men's team took home fourth place nationally, while the women's team currently sits tied for seventh place with 26 points.
Lemngole's win is Alabama's first individual NCAA title in a track and field event since Chris Robinson won the 400-meter hurdle last season.