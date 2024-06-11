Alabama's Schedule Breakdown on The Joe Gaither Show
The 2024 Alabama football schedule is finally set with ball park times for each Crimson Tide matchup. We welcome Mason Woods of BamaCentral into the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" to break down and predict each game on the Alabama schedule.
First we discuss the SEC and ESPN's decision to announce kickoff times on Tuesday morning and what the four new designations mean as we read the schedule. Alabama only has two early games on the schedule but has five games with the "Flex" designation. What does that mean for the fans and how will it improve planning for the entire year?
We then take the schedule game by game and give our early summer predictions for the each week. Can Alabama win in Madison in Week 3? What kind of challenge will Georgia present in the SEC opener? Which road game is Alabama most likely to drop?
The show then moves into a discussion on the College Football Playoff as Andy Staples of On3 Sports released his projected field on Tuesday. Would you rather have a top four seed and get a first rond bye or would you rather have a home playoff game in the first year of expanded playoffs?
