Alabama Self-Reports 11 Minor Violations to NCAA
Alabama athletics self-reported 11 minor violations to the NCAA on Wednesday. One of the violations was from the men's basketball team, while none were from the football program.
On the scale of violations given by the NCAA, Level 3 violations are the second-lowest. All 11 violations self-reported by the Crimson Tide were Level 3. Defined by the NCAA, Level 3 violations are "breaches of conduct" that don't provide more than a minimal advantage.
The lone Alabama men's basketball violation was reported on April 6, 2024. The violation itself, per the violations summary, was a complimentary admission for a student-athlete was sold on a secondary market ticket website unbeknownst to the student.
The report covered violations turned in between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. All punishments given for the violations were minor.
Other violations included were:
- Men's swimming, April 7, 2023: Coach had an impermissible electronic communication with a student-athlete who had not initiated a notification of transfer.
- Baseball, July 5, 2023: PSA made an official visit to campus prior to being added to the institutional request list (IRL) with the NCAA Eligibility Center.
- Gymnastics, August 23, 2023: Coaching staff had contact with PSA prior to permissible date.
- Women's Basketball, November 8, 2023: The women's basketball program added impermissible decorative items to the hotel room of a PSA who was on an official visit.
- Men's Golf: January 30, 2024: A non-athletic staff member attended two separate meals in which prospective student-athletes were present.
- Rowing, February 20, 2024: Assistant women’s rowing coach worked at a noninstitutional privately owned camp that did not meet the requirements of an institutional camp.
- Women's Basketball, April 19, 2024: SA, and team, hosted an OV during seven-day discretionary period following championship segment.
- Women's Swim & Dive, May 6, 2024: Swimming and diving head coach and assistant coach visited a transfer prospective student-athlete and mistakenly paid for the PSA's meal valued at $32.
- Men's and Women's Swim & Dive, May 8, 2024: The men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs conducted their end-of-year team banquet on a day that was designated to be a required day off during the nonchampionship segment.
- Women's Soccer, June 13, 2024: Associate women’s soccer coach mistakenly sent an email to women’s soccer prospective student-athlete prior to the first permissible date.