Alabama Tennis Player Reaches NCAA Semifinals: Roll Call, May 24, 2024
Alabama men's basketball is no longer the only Final Four representative on campus for the athletic year. Crimson Tide men's tennis player Filip Planinsek made history Thursday becoming the first player in program history to reach the semifinals at the NCAA Singles Championships. The No. 29 seed Planinsek used an exciting three-set victory to top No. 15-ranked Cooper Williams of Harvard, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, and advance to the final four
The All-American made history prior to Thursday’s match, joining Mazen Osama as the only two players in program history to reach both the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals in the singles tournament.
The victory was the third consecutive win over a top-20 ranked singles player as Planinsek downed No. 17 Cannon Kingsley (Ohio State) in the Round of 32 and No. 5 Micah Braswell (Texas) in the Round of 16 prior to his quarterfinal victory against No. 15 Williams.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field: NCAA Track and Field East Prelims, All Day, Lexington, Ky.
- Men's Tennis, Filip Planinsek: NCAA Singles Semifinals, Stillwater, Okla., 10 a.m., ESPN+
- Softball: NCAA Super Regional at No. 3 Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis NCAA Sweet 16: Filip Planinsek (UA) defeated Cooper Williams (Harvard), 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
- Track and Field:
- Hilda Olemomoi (32:53.64) closed Thursday’s action in the 10,000 meters by securing a qualifying spot for Nationals, as teammate Brenda Tuwei hovered in the top-12 threshold for majority of the race before ultimately recording a 28th-place finish of 33:51.73
- Na’Taja Ballard earned an automatic qualifying spot for Saturday after clocking a 23.36 performance in the 200-meter dash, setting up an opportunity to advance to the National Championships
- Aspen Arrowsmith recorded a 43.84-meter mark (143-10) in the women’s javelin as the freshman ended her rookie season with a 31st-place finish at the preliminary meet
- Chandler Hayden (19th | 58.88m | 193-2) fell just outside the National-Championships-qualifying-top-12 threshold in the hammer throw
- Caelyn Harris (6.09m | 19-11.75) finished 22nd in the long jump, while teammate Miracle Ailes (6.00m | 19-8.25) finished 26th
- Amani Heaven earned a top-25 finish (24th | 15.41m | 50-6.75) in the shot put
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball will play in the inaugural Emerald Coast Classic Women’s Basketball Tournament in Destin, Florida this upcoming season alongside Creighton, Syracuse, UAB, Alabama State, Clemson, Missouri and Wichita State.
- Former Alabama walk-on tight end Charlie Skeehan committed to Kent State.
- Alabama men's hockey is joining the ACC in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener
99 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 24, 1984: Tyrone Prothro was born in Heflin, Ala.
May 24, 1990: Alabama assistant coach Jimmy Fuller was chosen by his peers in the Southeastern Conference as its "Working Coach of the Year" in a poll conducted by the Birmingham Touchdown Club. Fuller won a free trip to Orlando to accept the honor. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I did it, grandma. You always made sure I understood the importance of education. ‘Football ain’t gonna last forever,’ you’d say. So I always told you that no matter what else happened in my life, I would make sure that I got my college degree. I made that promise to you. Well grandma … I want you to know that I did it. Graduating is something that I’ve always wanted to do myself, but also for you. I always wanted you to be proud of me, and I know that you are.”— Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry