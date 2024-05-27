Brandon Miller Makes Appearance at Coke 600: Roll Call, May 27, 2024
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 had a special guest, in the form of recent NBA All-Rookie First Team honoree Brandon Miller. It's fitting that the former No. 2 overall pick made an appearance at the event, given that the race was held in Charlotte, where Miller plays for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Alabama basketball star was a bright spot for a Hornets team that once again struggled, and will have a clean slate next season following former coach Steve Clifford stepping out of that role and the subsequent appointment of former Celtics assistant Charles Lee.
Christopher Bell won the race, which was stopped by lightning late Sunday night on the 249th lap. He improved from a 24th-place finish in Charlotte in 2023.
Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: defeated No. 3 Tennessee 4-1 to win the Knoxville super regional and advance to the program's second Women's College World Series in a row. The deciding game three was delayed extensively due to weather concerns, but a first-inning grand slam by Riley Valentine proved to be enough for the Crimson Tide.
Did You Notice?
- Davis Riley collected his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He finished 14-under and is now the sixth Alabama product to win multiple times on the PGA Tour, a list that also includes Justin Thomas.
- Derrion Reid was named as a finalist to the United States' U18 men's national team. Reid, a prized prospect, will join the Alabama men's basketball team in the upcoming season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 96 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum
- May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.
- May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- May 27:"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do." – Former Alabama assistant coach Mario Cristobal to ESPN.com in 2018 about nose tackle Da’Ron Payne.
