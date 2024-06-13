Bryant-Denny Stadium Removed from Super 7 Rotation: Roll Call, June 13, 2024
Both Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium were removed from the AHSAA Super 7 High School Football Championship rotation on Wednesday, the AHSAA announced.
The Super 7, which is a 3-day event for all of the AHSAA high school football championships, had used both Alabama and Auburn's stadiums as rotating hosts for the event since 2009.
With the College Football Playoff's expansion to 12 teams and the incorporation of on-campus games in the first round, the AHSAA determined there would be too many potential conflicts to host the Super 7 at the same sites that could be hosting first round CFP games in early-mid December.
UAB's Protective Stadium in Birmingham will host the event next season, and South Alabama has shown interest in joining the future rotation.
- Alabama women's basketball will be traveling out west to play newly-joined ACC team Cal in this fall's SEC/ACC women's challenge.
- The bracket was officially announced for the Alabama men's tennis opening weekend tournament. The Crimson Tide will play VCU in the first round, with Virginia and Boise State on the other side of the bracket. The tournament will start on Jan. 25, 2025.
- Alabama basketball walk-on Kai Spears transferred to Marshall, where his father is the athletic director.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 13, 1926: Former Alabama halfback Tom Calvin was born in Athens, Ala. Calvin was drafted in the 25th round, No. 298 overall, of the 1951 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for them for four seasons.
June 13, 1986: Ray Perkins announced Bryant-Denny Stadium will be expanded by 12,000 seats by the 1988 season. Work on the arena would begin in November after the conclusion of the Temple game. Because of the construction, Alabama was likely to play all of its 1987 home games in Birmingham.
"Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against."—Illinois quarterback after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul Bryant's final game.
