Davis Riley Wins Charles Schwab Challenge
Former Alabama golf standout Davis Riley won the highly coveted Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday with a final score of 14-under par. Riley finished with five fewer strokes than second-place Keegan Bradley and the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler.
Riley becomes the first former Alabama golfer to win the Charles Schwab Challenge or any of its sponsored titles over the years. The 27-year-old finished with scores of 66, 64 and 66 over the first three days respectively. However, his stellar numbers would stop there as he finished Sunday even par (70). Nevertheless, his dominance over the first three days was clearly more than enough to not be too flustered on Day 4.
Riley, who turned professional in 2019, has only been on the PGA Tour since 2021 after spending two years on the Korn Ferry Tour. He's won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Nick Hardy, the Panama Championship and the TPC San Antonio Championship (both in 2020).
The Mississippi native enrolled at Alabama in 2015. He was a Second Team All-SEC member as a sophomore and was ranked as the best collegiate player in the country entering his junior year. He played in the Palmer Cup in 2018 and logged a 2–2 record in the American win over the International team.
The Charles Schwab Challenge was the name for the weekend event in Fort Worth, Texas back in 2019, but has been sponsored by many other organizations over time. For example, former Alabama standout Jason Bohn was one of three runner-ups in the 2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and Crimson Tide product Jerry Pate was one of two runner-ups in the 1978 Colonial National Invitation.