Extra Point: Alabama Flips 4-Star Edge Rusher from Ohio State
The Alabama Crimson Tide's dominant summer on the recruiting trail continued this week with the flipping of 4-Star edge rusher Justin Hill from Ohio State to Alabama.
Hill becomes the sixth top-100 ranked player to commit to the Crimson Tide in the 2025 class, and the ninth commitment since just June 1st.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 220 lbs., Hill possesses a slender frame that he uses well to slip past blockers and disrupt plays. He has elite closing speed which means he is rarely out of reach for a tackle, and he has also shown flashes of excellent run stopping ability.
He has experience in high school as not only an edge rusher, but at outside linebacker as well, making him a strong fit for new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's, "Wolf," position which requires the ability to not only rush the passer, but drop back as needed.
DeBoer and his staff have been on an incredibly hot streak on the recruiting trail this summer. In Just June and the first week of July, Alabama has nine commitments, all of which are ranked among the top ten at their positions.
The Crimson Tide has shot up recruiting boards all the way up to No. 2, surpassing Georgia and settling in just behind Ohio State who occupies the top spot.
While the Buckeyes certainly have strong ties to many of the nation's top rated prospects, DeBoer and his staff appear to be rallying for the No. 1 class in their first season in Tuscaloosa.