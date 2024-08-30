Football Friday Week 1 on The Joe Gaither Show
The first "Football Friday" edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" of the new year welcomes Katie Windham, Kim Rankin and Scott Salomon to talk about college football's Week 1 games.
We open the show with Alabama and Western Kentucky as the Crimson Tide kicks off a new era on Saturday. What will it be like to see Kalen DeBoer lead Alabama out of the tunnel? Do we expect too much of Ryan Williams? How will TJ Finley play in his third game against Alabama?
The show then moves to Miami vs Florida as the Hurricanes are on the verge of one of the most anticipated seasons in a long time. What have we seen from quarterback Cam Ward in the offseason? Will the Hurricanes start the season off with a victory in its rivalry game?
Lastly we turn to Monday night's matchup with Florida State and Boston College as the Eagles look to upset the Seminoles. Boston College is a double-digit underdog, but head coach Bill O'Brien has his team keyed up to play on the road. Did the Eagles gain any confidence in seeing Georgia Tech beat Florida State in the first week of the year?
The show finishes up with a quartet making our picks against the spread with the addition of a few notable ranked matchups in Week 1 of college football.
