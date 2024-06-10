Former Alabama Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Signs with CFL Team
Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL on Monday, per multiple reports.
Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of former Crimson Tide standout and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, committed to Alabama in April 2018, following in his brother's footsteps. The former consensus four-star recruit played at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. when his family moved from Hawaii to Alabama in March 2017.
As a freshman, Taulia Tagovailoa was the third-string quarterback behind his brother and Mac Jones. Jones was going to take the starting job for the 2020 season and Taulia Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland a couple of months before.
College Park was certainly a stellar fit for Tagovailoa, as he played 41 games over his four seasons at the University of Maryland, completing 955 of 1,424 pass attempts (67.1 percent), for 11,256 yards and 76 passing touchdowns while adding 13 rushing touchdowns.
Tagovailoa is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1 percent). He also holds various Maryland records including passing yards (11,256), passing touchdowns (76), total touchdowns (89), completions (955) and multiple single-season records including, completions (328) and passing yards (3,860). He is also tied with current Tiger-Cats head coach Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26) in a single season in Maryland history.
Nevertheless, despite all the accolades, he wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He attended NFL mini-camps with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but he didn't receive a deal with either team.
Tagovailoa joins a CFL team that finished last year with an 8-10 record and lost the season opener this past Friday to the Calgary Stampeders 32-24.