How Good Can Alabama's 2025 Offensive Line Class Be on The Joe Gaither Show
The Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" focuses on two Alabama recruits while celebrating a milestone in the Alabama basketball program.
First we celebrate JD Davison as he became the first player out of the Nate Oats era to earn an NBA Championship ring as a member of the Boston Celtics. While Davison was not a key contributor to the Celtics championship run he did play very well for the G League's Maine Celtics and did appear a handful of times in the NBA for the Boston Celtics.
The program shifts from basketball to football recruiting as quarterback Keelon Russell looks to prove himself this week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. We take a look at the other 11 quarterbacks with Alabama ties to compete at the prestigious event and discuss the value of playing well. What can Russell learn from his time in California and how will it benefit the Crimson Tide program as he plays under the watchful eye of evaluators?
Lastly we move into a discussion on Jackson Lloyd as we take a look at his Hudl highlight film and talk about the state of the Alabama offensive line class. Lloyd has a very high variance in his recruiting rankings, so what does the tackle look like on film?
