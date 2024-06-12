How Tough Will Alabama's Basketball Schedule Be on The Joe Gaither Show
The Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" dives right back into recruiting as the Alabama Crimson Tide secured its second offensive lineman in its Class of 2025. Then we dive into Alabama basketball's latest news as two marquee opponents are confirmed for the upcoming season.
The Crimson Tide football staff secured Mal Waldrep out of Central Phenix City on Tuesday. What do we see in the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman? He's a 3-star recruit by most recruiting services but the show sees good technique and a strong frame from a starting left tackle on a state championship-winning team. Waldrep makes 14 total commitments in the Class of 2025. We conclude our recruiting discussion by talking about the next few names that could commit to Alabama.
We woke up on Wednesday morning to two old friends being confirmed for the Alabama basketball schedule this upcoming year. Nate Oats has defeated both Houston and North Carolina twice already in his Alabama tenure, can he make it three in a row as the Tide takes on the Cougars in Las Vegas and the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill?
We finish the show by chatting with Matt Guzman of SpursCentral as we discuss the passing of Jerry West, the NBA Finals first two games, our favorite NBA coaches and Tim Duncan's leadership role in San Antonio.
