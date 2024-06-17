Jalen Milroe's Heisman Trophy Odds on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff stays on a roll on the recruiting trail so we spent our first few minutes on Monday's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" discussing the latest two members of the Crimson Tide class.
anIt may not be glamorous to bring in a punter but field position is vastly important in football. Subsequently a defensive lineman isn't always an eye-popping get, but the game is largely fought and won in the trenches.
The program moves into Heisman Trophy odds as BetOnline updated its favorites to win the bronze award. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is tied with two other SEC quarterbacks for fifth-best odds to win the prestigious award. How would you spend your hypothetical $100?quarterbacks
While staying with gambling we flip to the hardcourt as Alabama basketball is the favorite to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Despite being favorites to win March Madness the program talks about two hurdles the team and the Alabama fanbase will face this upcoming season. Can the Alabama fanbase stay positive in the face of the hardest schedule in the nation? How will head coach Nate Oats keep his roster happy and engaged with so many talented players?
We step into the Walsh Writing Network and welcome Joey Van Zummeren of MizzouCentral into the show to talk about Missouri basketball. Has Dennis Gates brought in enough pieces to compete in the SEC?
The show keeps rolling by bringing in Kim Rankin as she's in charge of BCCentral now. What are the expectations for Bill O'Brien in his first year in charge of the Eagles?
