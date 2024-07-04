Justin Hill and a Look at the Alabama Recruiting Strategy on The Joe Gaither Show
Happy Fourth of July! We hope you have a great day celebrating with your friends and family, but we didn't want to leave you without an episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral". Today's show looks at a busy Wednesday as the Crimson Tide football program received two commitments, but lost two commitments as well.
The show opens by highlighting Justin Hill's commitment to the Crimson Tide and discussing what Alabama's getting in its second "Wolf" prospect in the Class of 2025. The additions keep coming for the Crimson Tide as Peter Notaro also committed to Alabama on Wednesday giving the coaching staff its first place kicker in the cycle.
We move from the additions to the subtractions as Alabama lost two commitments from its Class of 2025. How will those decommitments impact the recruiting class as December is only a few months away?
The program keeps the recruiting theme going as we ask if there's any concern with the majority of the class, currently, coming from California?
The show concludes by circling back to yesterday's discussion with Blake Byler as there was a third assistant basketball coach hired after our conversation concluded and then finished up with the 11 minor NCAA violations that the University of Alabama athletics department self-reported yesterday across multiple programs.
