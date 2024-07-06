Justin Lebron Earns Freshman All-American Recognition: Roll Call, June 6, 2024
Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron was named a Freshman All-American by D1baseball.com for his performance during the 2024 season, the website announced on Friday.
Lebron has been named a Freshman All-American on two other teams since the season concluded, the others being the NCBWA and Perfect Game. He was also named to the All-SEC first team, the SEC All-Freshman team, and the SEC All-Defensive team in his exceptional first collegiate season.
Lebron announced last month that he will be returning to Alabama for his sophomore season, immediately making him one of the best returning players in the conference and the cornerstone of Alabama's 2025 baseball roster.
Alabama women's basketball's Diana Collins will begin competition this week for Team Sweden in the U20 Euro Bracket.
Alabama women's golf officially announced the additions of three new transfers on Friday: Kennedy Carroll from Augusta University, Ryan Flynn from Grand Canyon, and Julia Sánchez Morales from Tulane.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 56 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 6, 1971: Athletic director Paul Bryant and his counterpart at Penn State, Ed Cadkaj, announced a 10-game series between the two schools beginning in 1981. "Although I doubt if I'm around to coach then, I believe this series will be a great intersectional matchup," Bryant said.
July 6, 2012: Former Alabama football player Clyde Goode III died after a battle with leukemia. The defensive back was 43.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
