Keelon Russell Finishes Third on Day 1 at Elite 11 Finals: Roll Call, June 19, 2024
Alabama quarterback commit Keelon Russell performed well in the opening day at the Elite 11 Finals against some of the nation's best signal callers. The first day's competition is centered around drills as the quarterbacks are separated into four groups and work through different stations while being evaluated by judges.
The quarterbacks are tested on their passing ability, consistency on a pass-to-pass basis, throwing mechanics and ability to make high-level throws.
After the first day Russell finished third according to On3 Sports's Charles Power.
There are two more days of competition in Los Angeles and Russell finds himself in just behind Husan Longstreet, a Texas A&M commit who reportedly won the first day, and Tavien St. Clair, an Ohio State commit.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama defender and current Minnesota Viking Dallas Turner threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Tuesday. Unfortunately his pitch didn't reflect well on his athletic ability.
- Alabama track and field athlete Doris Lemngole was name a semifinalist for The Bowerman Award on Tuesday. The Bowerman Award is given to the top male and female athlete in collegiate track and field. Lemngole won Alabama's first national championship in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase this season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 73 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 19, 1960: More than 100 former players of Wallace Wade were in Tuscaloosa for a reunion honoring the famed coach 30 years after he left Alabama for Duke. The reunion, ramrodded by Jeff Coleman, featured a presentation to Wade of a massive sterling silver service which includes a tray, pitcher and 12 goblets.
June 19, 1992: C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I really wanted him, and one of the guys that he played for is a very good friend of mine, Nick Saban, so I understand the whole philosophy of what he’s gone through. He’s had his ass chewed before, so I don’t have to worry about that because that’s how Nick is.”— New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about adding C.J. Mosley
Check us out on: