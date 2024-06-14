Multiple Alabama Swimmers to Compete at U.S. Olympic Trials: Roll Call, June 14, 2024
Ten current Alabama swimmers are set to compete at this weekend's U.S Olympic Trials in Indianapolis from June 15- 23 for a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
U.S. Olympic Trials Lineup
- Drayden Bell – 50m freestyle
- Laurel Blase – 200m backstroke
- Brendan Conners – 100m backstroke
- Tommy Hagar – 100m backstroke | 200m backstroke | 200m individual medley | 400m individual medley
- Ella Menear – 100m backstroke
- Trey Sheils – 100m breaststroke
- Gaby Van Brunt – 100m butterfly
- Cadence Vincent – 50m freestyle | 100m freestyle
- Liberty Williams – 800m freestyle | 1500m freestyle
- Kailyn Winter – 50m freestyle | 100m butterfly
In addition to the current student-athletes looking to punch their ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris (July 26 - Aug 11), several alumni– Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece), Victor Johansson (Sweden) and Anton McKee (Iceland)– have already earned their spot on the international stage.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
No results
Did you notice?
- Alabama baseball received a commitment in the transfer portal from Miami infielder Jason Torres. He hit .331 with eight home runs last season.
- Three former Alabama golfers are in the field at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst: Frankie Capan, Nick Dunlap and Justin Thomas. None of the three shot under par in Thursday's opening round. Capan is tied for 34th at +1. Dunlap is tied for 65th at +3, and Thomas is +7 and tied for 77th.
- Terrion Arnold threw out the first pick at the Detroit Tigers game after signing his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
78 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 14, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant joined Michigan State's Duffy Daugherty, Minnesota's Murray Warmath and the Los Angeles Rams' Sid Gillman at the annual Florida State coaching clinic in Tallahassee. Wrote one local reporter: "If Paul Bryant were a preacher, you'd never heard of Billy Graham. Such is the power of Bryant's magnetic and well-exploited personality." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You take those little rascals, talk to them good, pat them on the back, let them think they are good, and they will go out and beat the biguns."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Check us out on: