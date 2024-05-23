Roll Call, May 23, 2024: Philip Planinsek Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals
Alabama men's tennis player Filip Planinsek became the second player in program history to qualify for the NCAA Tournament individual quarterfinals. Planinsek defeated Texas's Micah Braswell, who entered the match ranked No. 5 in the competition, by a straight-set score of 6-4, 6-4.
The Alabama junior gave Braswell just his third loss of the season. Braswell entered the Round of 16 on a 36-match winning streak.
Planinsek joins Mazen Osama who qualified for the quarterfinals in 2018. Osama's run ended in the quarterfinals, giving Planinsek an opportunity to stand alone if he can defeat Harvard's Cooper Wiliams on Thursday. Williams finished the season ranked No. 15 individually.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Quarterfinals at 10 a.m. CT
- Track and Field: NCAA Track and Field East Prelims, All Day, Lexington, Ky.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis Round of 32: Filip Planinsek (UA) def. Micah Braswell (Texas) 6-4, 6-4.
- Track and Field: NCAA East Prelims:
- Men's Hammer: Ruben Banks - 15th: 63.68 meters
- Men's Pole Vault: Louis Martinez - 24th: 5.22 meters
- Men's Long Jump: Julian Collins - 13th: 7.5 meters
- Men's 100 Meter: Tarsis Orogot - 25th: 10.45 seconds - Did not advance.
- Men's 400 Meter: Khaleb McRae - 4th: 45.70 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Samuel Ogazi - 13th: 46.24 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Hasani Barr - 20th: 46.43 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Men's 800 Meter: Oussama El Bouchay - 1st: 1:46.94 - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Men's 400 Meter Hurdles: Chris Robinson - 1st: 49.85 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Corde Long - 5th: 50.47 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Men's 200 Meter: Tarsis Orogot - 2nd: 20.12 seconds - Qualified for Quarterfinals.
- Men's 10,000 Meter: Victor Kiprop - 1st: 20:06.56 - Qualified for Finals.
- Dennis Kipruto - 10th: 29:21.45 - Qualified for Finals.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball’s Mac Guscette was selected as a semifinalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Wichita Sports Commission announced Wednesday morning. Guscette is one of 16 semifinalists for the award. He leads the SEC in runners caught stealing with 16 and is second on the Alabama team in batting with a .333 average on the season.
- Bryce Young took time out of his press conference with the Carolina Panthers to express concern for Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were starting and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
