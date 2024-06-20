Should the NCAA Tournament Expand? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss whether or not the NCAA Tournament field should expand in men's and women's basketball after reports surfaced earlier this week that the NCAA is moving closer to a decision.
The NCAA Tournament for college basketball last expanded from 64 teams to 68 teams in 2011. According to a report from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, the field could now include 72 or 76 teams by 2026.
The expansion would be to allow more at-large bids and enlarge the current "First Four" round, which takes place in Dayton, Ohio every year. The automatic qualification for winning a conference tournament would not change. The expansion is almost imminent according to the report and would affect both the men's and women's tournament.
Prior to Nate Oats' arrival at Alabama, the Crimson Tide seemed to live on the bubble season after season, but now the program has made four straight NCAA Tournaments, including a run to the Final Four in 2024. Alabama is one of the favorites to win the national title this upcoming season.
What do you think? Should the NCAA expand the field to let more teams have a shot at the title and give more fanbases the opportunity to experience the NCAA Tournament? Or should the tournament stay at 68 teams?