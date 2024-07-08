The Extra Point: Kira Lewis Jr. Joins Houston Rockets
A new opportunity is inbound for a former Alabama basketball player when it comes to the NBA Summer League. Kira Lewis Jr. has reportedly agreed to join the Houston Rockets at the team's Las Vegas-based summer league training camp, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
He played two seasons in Tuscaloosa, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Neither of those teams was able to make it to the NCAA Tournament, and the latter squad had its season brought to a premature end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Lewis Jr. was a surprise lottery pick in the 2020 draft, going 13th overall to the New Orleans Pelicans and at one point reuniting with former college teammate Herb Jones.
Still just 23 years old, Lewis Jr. has spent four seasons in the NBA and played for three different teams: the Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz. He did not have extensive stints with the latter two teams, playing just one game for Toronto and 12 for Utah. He has a career average of 5.2 points per game across 131 contests. The Pelicans traded him to the Raptors in January, and after assigning him to the NBA G League's Raptors 905, Toronto traded him to the Jazz in February.
The Rockets have had a difficult stretch over the last few years but finished exactly .500 this past season with a 41-41 mark. Houston is set to open NBA Summer League play with a matchup opposite the much talked-about Los Angeles Lakers on July 12. As it relates to Lewis Jr., he'll be looking to use the summer league opportunity to earn a roster spot.