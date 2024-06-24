The Extra Point: Ryan Williams' Impact on Alabama Football Recruiting
One of the biggest gets on the recruiting trail for new Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer was the recommitment of now-former Saraland star Ryan Williams. The five-star receiver had committed to the Crimson Tide during the tenure of previous head coach Nick Saban, but initially decommitted upon Saban's shocking retirement in January.
However, Williams eventually decided later that same month to pledge his commitment to the Capstone once more. He had previously reclassified from the class of 2025, and will begin his career at Alabama during the 2024 season. The impact he has had on the recruiting side does not seem to have stopped there, though.
This past weekend, DeBoer and company secured the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Micah DeBose. DeBose, a product of Vigor High School in Alabama, made things official during a visit Saturday. This continues a great run on the recruiting trail for the program in the aftermath of Saban's departure as head coach. Williams went live on Instagram as DeBose announced his commitment, celebrating with him as DeBoer and the room applauded.
While Williams is expected to be a game changer on the field, he's also proven to be a recruiting asset off of it. DeBose's recruiting process is far from the only time Williams, a two-time Alabama Mr. Football winner, has taken part in trying to help bring talent to Tuscaloosa. Among other things, he has been seen bowling with quarterback commit Keelon Russell and gone live on social media with Labaron Philon, who will suit up for Alabama's men's basketball team.