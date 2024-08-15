What's Next for Alabama's New Basketball Arena? Just a Minute
Welcome t0 BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss what Greg Byrne's recent comments on Alabama's new arena mean for Crimson Tide basketball fans, and why the addition of a new practice facility on the existing Coleman Coliseum doesn't mean that a new arena won't be built.
Alabama first announced plans to build a new on-campus arena for basketball and gymnastics in February of 2022. Since the initial announcement, there have been very few official updates on the progress or status of the actual building of a new arena.
Back in June, the program announced a $58 million expansion to Coleman Coliseum for a new practice facility, weight room and locker rooms for men's and women's basketball. Ground has already been broken on the construction of the expansion as of mid-August.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne appeared on "Hey Coach" Wednesday night and clarified that the new arena will be for competition only, and that Coleman Coliseum will still be used for practice and its other facilities.