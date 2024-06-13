Who's Going to Sponsor the SEC on The Joe Gaither Show
The winds of change are swirling in the world of college athletics as corporate sponsorships and private equity firms have emerged for conferences and institutions looking to raise quick cash either in response to the recent House vs. NCAA settlement or to close the gap on competition.
Let's talk about the Big 12 as they look to rebrand themselves with Allstate and score a quick financial windfall by selling their naming rights on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show". The Big 12 has also been rumored to be considering a $1 billion investment from a foreign company, but is it a good idea to give away 20-percent in ownership?
The program projects that if the Big 12 and Conference USA have headed down the path toward selling their naming rights, the Southeastern Conference isn't far behind as Greg Sankey isn't one to leave money on the table.
We pick a handful of contenders that would pair well with the SEC in terms of branding and exposure, but we also toss out a few silly suggestions as the rights will be very valuable. The conversation continues as it pertains to Alabama by discussing what sponsors you could see with their logo on the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium or even on the historic Alabama football jersey.
The show then shifts gears to catch up with Jacob Bain of CowbellCorner as we look for some insight on the Mississippi State basketball program. Chris Jans is entering his third season and has made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, can he get the Bulldogs their first tournament win since 2008?
We conclude with a visit from Justice Sandle from CanesCentral as we break down the 2024 Miami Hurricanes football schedule. Gaither and Sandle have a pretty different opinion on how the season will fall in Mario Cristobal's third year in charge.
