Who Will Be the Next Alabama Player to Win an NBA Championship? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video below as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss who the next NBA Champion from Alabama could be after JD Davison became the firist Nate Oats coached player to win an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics' victory in the NBA Finals.
Former Alabama guard JD Davison won his first NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics on Monday night, becoming the first Nate Oats coached player from Alabama and just the fourth former Alabama player overall to win an NBA title.
Davison spent his second NBA season on a two-way contract with the Celtics, appearing in seven regular season games and scoring a season-high seven points against the Hornets on April 12. The rest of his time he spent with the Celtics' G-League affiliate Maine Celtics, where he averaged 20.8 points and 8.6 assists, leading the team to the G-League finals.
The last Alabama player before Davison to win an NBA title was Mo Williams with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Jason Coffey won two titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in 1996 and 1997, while Robert Horry won an astounding seven NBA titles while hitting some legendary playoff shots across his time with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.