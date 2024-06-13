Will Alabama Have a Heisman Finalist in 2024? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss whether or not Alabama will have a Heisman finalist in 2024. Alabama's last winner was Bryce Young in 2021, and the Crimson Tide has not had a finalist the last two seasons.
Before Nick Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa, no Alabama player had ever won the Heisman Trophy. Starting with Mark Ingram in 2009, four Crimson Tide players (Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young) hoisted the trophy and Alabama had at least one finalist in eight of 12 seasons from 2009 to 2021 when Young won.
Last season, Kalen DeBoer had a Heisman finalist of his own in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was the runner-up to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Penix threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2023. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe finished sixth in Heisman voting last season, just a few spots out of an invitation to New York City.
After his performance in 2023, leading Alabama to an SEC championship and the College Football Playoff as the starting quarterback, Milroe is one of the favorites to win the Heisman this year alongside names like Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers. But with the explosive nature of DeBoer's offense, Alabama could have a few dark horse contenders on offense in the running back or receiver rooms.