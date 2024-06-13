Bama Central

Will Alabama Have a Heisman Finalist in 2024? Just a Minute

Four different Crimson Tide players have won the Heisman trophy since 2009 with nine different finalists during that span.

Katie Windham

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles up the field against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles up the field against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports


Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the video above as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss whether or not Alabama will have a Heisman finalist in 2024. Alabama's last winner was Bryce Young in 2021, and the Crimson Tide has not had a finalist the last two seasons.

Before Nick Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa, no Alabama player had ever won the Heisman Trophy. Starting with Mark Ingram in 2009, four Crimson Tide players (Ingram, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith and Bryce Young) hoisted the trophy and Alabama had at least one finalist in eight of 12 seasons from 2009 to 2021 when Young won.

Last season, Kalen DeBoer had a Heisman finalist of his own in Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was the runner-up to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Penix threw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2023. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe finished sixth in Heisman voting last season, just a few spots out of an invitation to New York City.

After his performance in 2023, leading Alabama to an SEC championship and the College Football Playoff as the starting quarterback, Milroe is one of the favorites to win the Heisman this year alongside names like Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers. But with the explosive nature of DeBoer's offense, Alabama could have a few dark horse contenders on offense in the running back or receiver rooms.

Published
Katie Windham

KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama